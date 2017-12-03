CHICAGO (CBS) — The weather wasn’t quite Christmas-like, but the holiday spirit was in full force Sunday morning for Chicagoland’s 40th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade.

Gov. Bruce Rauner sent off the group with well wishes from the Dan Ryan Woods at 83rd and Western.

On the state’s 199th birthday, let’s do what Illinoisans do so well: Give back. Today we’re helping spread holiday smiles by supporting the #ToysforTots motorcycle ride. pic.twitter.com/44Cyda07z5 — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) December 3, 2017

At the end of their ride, motorcycles filled the parking lots of Lane Tech High School and DeVry University. Teens loaded all the toys that the bikers dropped off into trailers. As for how they chose what kind of toy to bring, some said they picked something they would have wanted to play with as a kid while others opted for something educational.

Organizers say about 68,000 motorcycles rode this year, filling one and a half 53-foot long semi-tractor trailers with donated toys.

Many of the riders WBBM Newsradio spoke to said they’ve been participating for years, adding that this year’s weather made up for recent years when it was snowy and cold.

LISTEN: “When I was riding, I was thinking about how blessed I was to have toys under the tree.”

There was at least one minor fender bender, but organizers say the rider who collided with a car only suffered cuts and bruises and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

This is the world’s largest motorcycle parade.