Bears Missing 3 Safeties Vs. 49ers; Prosinski, Hall Available To Start

By Chris Emma–
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears will be starting somebody at safety who wasn’t active on the roster last week as the injuries pile up in the secondary.
Chris Prosinski, who was signed last Thursday, or Deiondre’ Hall, activated from injured reserve on Saturday, will start at safety alongside rookie Eddie Jackson. The Bears are missing Adrian Amos (hamstring), Deon Bush (ankle) and DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle), all ruled inactive against the 49ers. The team declined to name a starter.
The Bears’ other inactives include Bryce Callahan (knee), Hroniss Grasu, Taquan Mizzell and Mark Sanchez. Linebacker Danny Trevathan will play for the first time in a month after missing three games with a calf strain. Guard Josh Sitton is also active after being cleared from the concussion protocol during the week.
Kickoff between the Bears and 49ers comes at noon on Sunday from Soldier Field.
