CFD Providing Financial Boost To Widows, Children Of Deceased Comrades

CHICAGO (CBS) — Widows and children of deceased Chicago firefighters and paramedics are getting a financial boost this holiday season.
Through payroll, as well as corporate and community support, the Widows’ and Children’s Assistance Fund of the Chicago Fire Department is giving nearly $638,000 to about 400 widows and 85 children of deceased firefighters and paramedics.
Captain Tony Martin, who helps run the fund, says the fundraising effort is a labor of love to help the families of deceased colleagues. “To make sure that they are remembered as part of the Chicago Fire Department family.”
Over the last 11 years, Martin says the fund has donated more than $7.5 million to the widows and children of deceased firefighters and paramedics.