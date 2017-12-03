Mitchell Trubisky Takes Ownership Of Bears As Losses Pile Up

By Chris Emma—

CHICAGO (CBS) — Deep down inside, rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky may have been hanging his head. The Bears lost again, 15-14 to the 49ers at Soldier Field on Sunday to fall to 3-9 on the season. These are frustrating times, but a leader can’t show that frustration.

Trubisky can’t hang his head because he knows teammates are watching. Even as a rookie, they’re following his lead. Perhaps there will be a day when Trubisky is getting the glory for triumphant victories. For now, he’s stuck shouldering the blame.

“I just look at myself and what more can I do as a player as the leader of this team,” Trubisky said. “To get my guys going more – at practice, on Sundays – so we can just execute better and come out with a win, because these guys care. We’re working hard, we’re fighting. We’re just not getting the results that we want.

“I still have confidence we’re going forward because I know the guys in the locker room that care. I know we fought on the field. I know a lot of the guys, they’re putting their bodies on the line – up front, protecting for me; on defense, making plays. They’re flying around. We’re not doing this for nothing.”

Trubisky finished the day 12-of-15 for 102 yards and a touchdown, which came late in the first quarter on an eight-yard strike to Dontrelle Inman. The Bears mustered only 147 yards of offense and ran just 36 plays to the 49ers’ 73. Their offense struggled once again.

The Bears had seven drives, with five ending in punts.

“We just got to be better as an offense,” Trubisky said. “It starts with me. I got to continue to get better each week and be more consistent.”

The locker room was solemn after what marked the Bears’ fifth consecutive loss. Players admitted during the week they were frustrated by the poor results. Then, they went out and lost to a 49ers team that entered the day 1-10. It was an embarrassing performance that could expedite change in Lake Forest.

A season that once held some semblance of hope is now entirely lost, and the development of young players is the priority.

Admittedly, Trubisky understands the bigger picture. He was the second overall selection in the NFL Draft in April and carries the weight of the Bears’ future on his shoulders. But as a competitor, he wants victories.

Trubisky is tired of losing.

“Winning’s the number one priority and getting better every day is the second priority,” Trubisky said. “No matter what, you’re always trying to win – each game, each day. It’s got to be a competitive mindset. That’s what it’s got to be every day.

“You put all the work in and it doesn’t mean anything if you don’t come out here on Sunday and get the win. Getting better every day is the emphasis, but winning is everything.”

