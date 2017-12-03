2 Dead, 14 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and at least 14 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening, police said.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side. A male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was riding a bicycle at 1:17 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Long when someone in a minivan fired shots, striking him in the chest. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:02 p.m, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His identity hasn’t been released.

Another person was killed at 8:34 p.m. Friday in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood. Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of West 38th Place found the male with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. The medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide details about the fatality.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened about 3:50 a.m. Sunday when a man was critically wounded in the Roseland neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side. The 21-year-old was found in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle about 3:50 a.m. in the first block of West 111th Place, according to police. He had been shot multiple times. He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Almost two hours earlier, a 21-year-old woman was grazed in a shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. She was a passenger in a vehicle heading south about 2 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Whipple when people on the street fired shots, police said. One round flew into the vehicle, grazing the woman’s back. The woman refused medical attention.

A 25-year-old man was shot about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. He was shot in the ankle in the 3800 block of West Huron, police said. He was taken in fair condition to Norwegian American Hospital. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was shot in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was walking in the 7100 block of South Troy when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man showed up at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot. He was in good condition.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was shot in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 24-year-old was walking at 7:17 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Edbrooke when someone approached and fired shots, striking him in the knee, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

Earlier Saturday evening, three teenage boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The boys were standing on a sidewalk about 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Madison when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. A 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach, and a 14-year-old was shot in his arm. Both of their conditions were stabilized at Stroger Hospital. Another 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was also stabilized.

At least six other people have been wounded in shootings across the city since Friday evening.

Last weekend, seven people were killed and 36 others were wounded in city shootings over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)