Watch: Bears’ Tarik Cohen Electrifies With Punt Return Touchdown

By Chris Emma
CHICAGO (CBS) — No, no, no, yes? Yes.
Tarik Cohen went from running the wrong way to striding towards the end zone, returning a second-quarter punt return 61 yards for a touchdown — and covering a lot more ground than that.
Cohen, the fourth-round pick selected out of North Carolina A&T, didn’t exactly follow coaching techniques in attempting to evade tacklers, but he managed to follow blockers and find open field.
Watch as Cohen delivers a big play for the Bears, which gave them a 14-6 lead over the 49ers.
