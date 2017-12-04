Canopy Collapses At Alsip Gas Station

(CBS) — The canopy at an Alsip gas station collapsed Monday afternoon, amid windy conditions across the Chicago area.
No injuries were immediately reported following the incident at the Citgo station at 117th and Pulaski. WBBM traffic reporter Julie Chrones took a picture of the canopy, which collapsed and pancaked onto the gasoline pumps beneath.
The Alsip Fire Department says they are responding. A neighboring business tells CBS 2 at least one vehicle was underneath the collapsed overhang.
High winds were blamed for other incidents and caused flight delays and cancellations at Chicago’s airports.