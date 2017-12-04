Bears May Need New Kicker After Cairo Santos Suffers Groin Injury

By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears may need another kicker a day after Robbie Gould beat them with five field goals.
Coach John Fox said on Monday at Halas Hall that the groin injury to Cairo Santos could force his team to make another move.
“It’s looking like that’s possible,” Fox said. “I don’t want to try to just guess, but we’ll definitely keep you posted when we get that done.”
Sanots was signed by the Bears two weeks ago to replace Connor Barth, who struggled during his time in Chicago. Santos was waived from Kansas City in late September with an injury designation and remained available for the Bears.
The Bears have been searching for answers at kicker after releasing Gould, their all-time leading scorer, in September of 2016. Gould has made 36 of 38 field goals since being let go by the Bears.
Options at kicker for the Bears are slim. The team could revert back to Roberto Aguayo, the 2016 second-round pick to the Buccaneers that was claimed off waivers by the Bears for a training camp tryout.
