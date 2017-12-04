John Fox Remains As Bears Coach — But Without Assurances To His Job

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Amid steady speculation to his job security, John Fox returned to work on Monday as the Bears’ head coach.

Fox fell to 12-32 in his three-year tenure with the Bears after an ugly 15-14 loss to the 49ers at Soldier Field. Chicago fell to 3-9 and is in line to finish in last place in the NFC North for a fourth straight season.

Fox hasn’t been given any assurances to his job with the team — including whether he will finish out the final four games — nor has he inquired about the possibility of being dismissed.

“I haven’t heard anything one way or the other,” Fox said Monday at Halas Hall. “I wouldn’t ask. I’m doing everything in our power to put the best product on the field day-to-day, week-to-week. That’s what I can control.”

Despite the Bears’ struggles, Fox hasn’t considered any changes to his coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has come under fire with his unit struggling to produce.

The Bears rank 30th in scoring at just 15.9 points per game and are 31st in yards with 275.8 per game. In their last two games, the offense has posted just 287 total yards.

Fox was asked if he’s pleased with the job Loggains is doing.

“Any time you bring in new quarterbacks, again, we all have to answer that,” Fox said. “We’re all big boys and we get it. I’d like to have been more productive offensively, but the reality is we’re kind of where we are. Playing a lot of young players, in particularly at the quarterback position, I’ve seen improvement in him, and that’s kind of what I look for is are we getting better.”

Fox said he and general manager Ryan Pace have dialogue and a “very positive” working relationship despite the struggles of their team. Fox is working the third season of a four-year deal, while Pace is in the third of a five-year deal.

On Monday, the Giants began cleaning house by firing coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese. The team is 2-10 on the season after finishing 11-5 and making the postseason a year ago. McAdoo has 13 victories as coach in New York but lost his job in part due to the decision to bench franchise icon Eli Manning.

Under current ownership, the Bears have never fired a sitting head coach during the season. Pace hasn’t spoken to reporters since early September, and chairman George McCaskey hasn’t met the media since last January. Repeated requests for comment have been declined.

For now, the Bears are moving forward with Fox as their head coach and hopes of marking progress in the final four games.

“It’s just improving,” Fox said. “We’re in the last quarter of the season, just like the fourth quarter of a game. People remember what you do in December. Every time we go out there, it’s our resume — whether you’re a player or a coach, assistant coach — for the world to see. You take pride in that. The guys that are professionals do. I think that’s what drives all of us.”

