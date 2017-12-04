Lost Dog Returns Home After More Than 2 Years

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Siberian Husky is resting comfortably in his Algonquin home, after a 2-year absence.

Kody disappeared in 2015, and recently was found more than 50 miles away in Rockford. He was back in his favorite chair Sunday night, resting next to owner Armand Ravizza, who said it’s surreal to see his dog after more than two years.

“When he got home here, he went right back to that chair like he always had,” Ravizza said.

Kody disappeared in September 2015, getting through a fence at his home.

Kerry Siversten, of Lost Dogs Illinois, helped flood the area with flyers, created a “Bring Kody Home” page on Facebook, and even used a scent dog and drones to search for the pooch. At the time, she and Ravizza were confident they eventually would find Kody.

“He’ll jump right in this chair right here and watch TV,” Ravizza told CBS 2’s Brad Edwards in 2015.

On Friday, he got the unexpected call.

“I got a call from the Noah’s Ark, which is an animal shelter in Rockford, that Kody was there,” Ravizza said. “I was shocked, stunned.”

It turned out someone saw Kody roaming around the streets of Rockford. After bringing him to Noah’s Ark, the shelter checked for a microchip, and tracked down Ravizza.

Siversten said it was “a miracle” to see Kody and Ravizza reunited after more than two years.

“When the family scanned it at Noah’s Ark, it came up lost,” she said.

Siversten said she’s thrilled to see Kody back home with Ravizza and his sister, a Labrador Retriever named Shadow.

“My heart’s full, and I’m happy, and I couldn’t have asked for anything better for Armand,” she said.

It’s unclear where Kody was the whole time. He appeared to be healthy, other than some breathing issues, and will be going to the vet this week for a checkup.