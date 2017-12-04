Man Charged With Robbing Ashburn Fast Food Restaurant At Gunpoint

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with robbing a fast food restaurant at gunpoint late Friday in the Ashburn neighborhood on the South Side.
About 11:55 p.m., Nicholas Handy-Ambrose walked into the restaurant in the 8600 block of South Kedzie armed with a handgun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police. No one was injured.
Handy-Ambrose, 23, of the South Shore neighborhood, drove off with an unknown amount of money in a blue car, police said. Responding officers followed him to the 7500 block of South Spaulding, where he was taken into custody. A handgun was recovered from the 7700 block of South Homan.
Handy-Ambrose was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing, police said. He was also issued citations for traffic violations.
Handy-Ambrose was denied bail at a court appearance Sunday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. He was scheduled to return to court Friday.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)