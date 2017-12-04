No Excuses For Nick Kwiatkoski, Bears: ‘Control What You Can Control’

(CBS) There are no excuses to be made for the Bears, who fell to 3-9 on the season after a disappointing 15-14 loss to the lowly 49ers at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Injuries have piled up on defense – which would present the leading excuse to make – but linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski understands the realm of this situation. He spoke with the Mully & Hanley Show on Monday morning.

“There’s not much you can do about it, but you got to keep pushing forward,” Kwiatkoski said. “Injuries are part of the game. You can’t really make that excuse. You got to keep going and finish out.”

This season for the Bears has spiraled away, now with five consecutive losses. On Sunday, the Bears to a 49ers team that entered the day 1-10. Chicago didn’t surrender a touchdown but lost as former Bears kicker Robbie Gould hit five field goals, including the game-winner with four seconds remaining.

The Bears locker room was very quiet after a disappointing loss.

“Absolutely, it’s frustrating,” Kwiatkoski said. “It’s one of those things where you kind of block everything out, all the outside things, and just worry about the team and the inside stuff. Just keep working and don’t let it really affect you. It sounds a lot easier than it is, but you just got to keep pushing forward.

“It’s one of those things where you got to control what you can control. Whatever happens happens. As individuals, you try to keep coming into the building, putting in the work each day and just focusing on that opponent each week.

“It’s frustrating. But four games left, it’s important to just focus on each week and just do what you can do and finish out strong. You can’t let losing get to you too much.”

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Kwiatkoski has played a key role at inside linebacker as the Bears lost Jerrell Freeman and Danny Trevathan to injuries. With Trevathan back in his role, Kwiatkoski has worked primarily alongside him, taking over as a starter with Freeman on injured reserve.

Kwiatkoski suffered a pectoral injury in the second game of the season, though he received good news when the injury wasn’t deemed a season-ending tear.

Kwiatkoski has played in seven games this season and started three. He hopes to finish the season strong after losing time on the field.

“Missing games earlier this year, I felt like that put me in a hole,” he said. “I just want to really finish out getting better each game and continue to improve.”