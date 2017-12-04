Thomason: Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 14

By Jack Thomason–

(CBS) If you’re in need of a quarterback, go get Josh McCown or Jameis Winston, if available. It’s not often in 10- or 12- team leagues that owners will need a quarterback, so I tend to leave them out of my article. Also, players like Josh Doctson, Josh Gordon, Marquise Lee, Kenyan Drake should all be owned already. If not, they’re immediate adds.

Here are my top 10 waiver adds for 10- and 12-member leagues.

1. Peyton Barber (RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – We’re unsure if this is Barber’s going forward, but the bottom line is it’s been a long time since Doug Martin has run for more than 100 yards in a game for the Bucs. Barber piled up 27 touches and 143 yards Sunday while seeing 68 percent of the snaps and 77 percent of the backfield touches. If Martin sits out this week while recovering from a concussion, you have to like Barber as an RB2 after what we saw Sunday. It’s do-or-die time with fantasy playoffs, and the Bucs play a weak Lions’ run defense, so you’ll be happy to have Barber in your lineup.

2. Mike Davis (RB, Seattle Seahawks) – Davis looked great in Sunday night’s game. If it weren’t for Russell Wilson, Davis would’ve been the talk coming out of that game. He racked up 20 touches, compiled 101 yards and played the most complete game for a Seattle running back since Chris Carson went down to an ankle injury in Week 4. Davis saw a healthy 73-percent snap share and a whopping 83 percent of the touches, allowing Wilson and the Seahawks to open up the offense because of his dual-threat ability. He’s a bigger back who can wear down a defense and has pass-receiving and blocking abilities that can maximize Seattle’s offensive efficiency.

3. Matt Forte (RB, New York Jets) – This was Forte’s second game back from injury, and he’s in about a dead-even time share with Bilal Powell. That being said, they’re both seeing close to 15 touches per game, and the way the offense is moving under Josh McCown, there’s plenty of production to be had. When Forte has played, he’s been a solid flex option or better, especially in point-per-reception leagues. I’d look to grab him if a frustrated owner kicked him to the curb.

4. Tion Green/Theo Riddick (RB, Detroit Lions) – We’re unsure of how long Ameer Abdullah will be out, but both Green and Riddick are worth adding, as Sunday was one of the better rushing days for the Lions against a tough Ravens defense. Green is a bigger back at 6-feet, 220 pounds and ran for a team-high 51 yards on 11 carries while adding a touchdown. Meanwhile, Riddick did his usual damage through the air, catching five of five targets for 41 yards and adding 21 yards on nine carries and a score. Green is the more interesting addition, as the Lions continue to look for rushing success, but as long as Abdullah is out, I’d take either one. The issue is we won’t know how long Abdullah is out for, so you’ll have to make a decision knowing it could be rendered useless if he comes back this week.

5. Mike Wallace (WR, Baltimore Ravens) – In three of Wallce’s last four games, he’s scored double-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues. He’s had at least four catches in those games, including two with touchdowns. He’s becoming a focal point of the passing offense on a team that’s getting better and has Super Bowl aspirations. Wallace is always going to be a boom-or-bust player at this point, but if you’re in need of a receiver, grab him as he has some great matchups throughout the fantasy playoffs with Steelers, Browns and Colts on the docket.

6. Dede Westbrook (WR, Jacksonville Jaguars) – It was Marquise Lee who did most of the heavy lifting Sunday, but Westbrook continues to be heavily involved and gains confidence every week he’s out there. He’s been targeted 25 times in three games played and had his best yardage day with 78 yards on six receptions Sunday. He’s yet to have the blow-up game, but it could be coming.

7. Cameron Brate (TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – With Jameis Winston back in the fold, Brate immediately became fantasy relevant again. Brate had been quiet with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm but bounced back against the Packers on Sunday, scoring two touchdowns and tallying 39 yards. Granted, he did only catch two passes, but as long as they’re touchdowns, it won’t matter at the tight end position.

8. Marquise Goodwin (WR, San Francisco 49ers) – Goodwin has had at least 68 yards receiving in five of the past six games, including four straight. Jimmy Garoppolo targeted Goodwin a team-high eight times, and he caught all eight balls for 99 yards, leading the way for the 49ers offense. With Garoppolo under center, Goodwin should see an uptick in targets — and most importantly, catchable targets from a good quarterback on a team that trails often.

9. Jermaine Kearse (WR, New York Jets) – Kearse saw 10 targets Sunday, good for second on the team, and he caught nine of those for 157 yards. It’s his second game in a row with double-digit targets and more than 100 yards receiving. There are some tough matchups ahead with the Broncos, Saints and Chargers on the slate, but those teams will likely be focusing on Robby Anderson. There’s also a good chance the Jets will be trailing in two of those three games and needing to chuck the rock around a lot.

10. Kerwynn Williams (RB, Arizona Cardinals) – We’re unsure about Adrian Peterson’s availability for Week 14 and because of that, Williams is a solid addition. While Williams only saw 48 percent of the snaps Sunday, he saw the lion’s share of the touches, tallying 16 for 97 yards. That was good for 73 percent of the touches. The Cardinals have another home game against the Titans next week. They’re good against the run, but volume is king in fantasy. Williams will be worth a flex start if Peterson is out again.

Just missed: Matt Breida, Charckandrick West, Chris Ivory, T.J. Yeldon, Travaris Cadet, Giovanni Bernard, Aaron Jones, James Conner, Julius Thomas, Cincinnati defense, Dallas defense and Green Bay defense.

Jack Thomason is 670 The Score’s fantasy football expert and co-host of “Chicago’s Fantasy Football Today,” which can be heard every Sunday during football season from 8-9 a.m. CT on WSCR-670 and 670thescore.com/listen. Follow him on Twitter@jthomason77 and feel free to ask fantasy questions.