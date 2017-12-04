3 Killed, 19 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed and 19 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood. About 2:10 p.m., 19-year-old Tradone Sanders was in the 5000 block of South Winchester when someone walked up and fired multiple times, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Sanders, who lived nearby, was shot in the neck and head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead within an hour.

Another fatal shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side. A male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was riding a bicycle at 1:17 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Long when someone in a minivan fired shots, striking him in the chest. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:02 p.m, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His identity was not released as of Monday morning.

Another person was killed at 8:34 p.m. Friday in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood. Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of West 38th Place found the male with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. The medical examiner’s office had not confirmed his death.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. Officers responded about 11:10 p.m. to a call of a person shot in the 700 block of West 129th Place and found the man being loaded into an ambulance, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

A 22-year-old man was shot about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. He was walking in the 4500 block of South Hermitage when someone fired shots from a vehicle as it passed him, police said. He was struck in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A little over three hours before, a 19-year-old woman suffered a graze wound in a Park Manor neighborhood shooting. She was with a group of people about 4:25 p.m. in the 7000 block of South State when a male fired into the group, police said. Her buttock was grazed by a bullet and she was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

About 10 minutes earlier, a 44-year-old man was wounded in a Little Village neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side. The man was found in the 2500 block of of South Homan by officers responding to a call of a person shot, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At least 15 other people have been wounded in shootings across the city between 4 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday. Follow the weekend’s gun violence with the Chicago Sun-Times shooting tracker.

Last weekend, seven people were killed and 36 others were wounded in city shootings over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

