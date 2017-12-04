White Sox Hire Omar Vizquel As Class-A Winston-Salem Manager

(CBS) The White Sox have hired Omar Vizquel as their new manager at Class-A Winston-Salem, they announced Monday.
Vizquel, 50, spent the past four seasons as the first-base coach for the Tigers, who let manager Brad Ausmus go at season’s end and replaced him with Rob Gardenhire. Vizquel interviewed for the Tigers’ managerial position.
Vizquel was an 11-time Gold Glover and three-time All-Star who played 24 big league seasons, including 2010 and 2011 with the White Sox. He replaces Willie Harris.
“We are excited for Omar to rejoin the White Sox organization as our Winston-Salem manager,” White Sox director of player development Chris Getz said in a statement. “He has a wealth of experience and knowledge gained through an impressively lengthy baseball career. Omar is passionate about teaching the game, and we look forward to having him help with the development of the next generation of White Sox players.”