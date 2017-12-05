CHICAGO (CBS) — Izabella the Malamute has been reunited with her owner after some panicky moments on a busy North Side street.
When Izabella escaped her harness shortly after 6 Tuesday morning, her owner panicked. She looked through her West Ridge neighborhood, calling the dog’s name to no avail.
Izabella had a bigger adventure in mind than a morning walk.
She pranced down Western Avenue a mile and a half to her home away from home, the Canine Social Club, located in the 5500 block North Western Avenue. Owner Randall Fetcho was amazed to see the 18-month-old without her owner.
You Mike Also Like: Lost Dog Returns Home After More Than 2 Years
“She’s a very smart dog. She hasn’t really walked that route very much. She usually takes our shuttle, so to remember that is awesome for her — to remember how to get here was just really amazing,” Fetcho said.
The reunion was tearful, and resulted in some extra treats for Izabella!