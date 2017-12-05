CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
At 1:48 p.m., she was approached by four males in the 5400 block of South California, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.
Two of the males were armed with handguns and the other two stole miscellaneous property from the woman, police said.
The suspects fled the scene.
No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.
