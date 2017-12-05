(CBS) — Purse snatchers have struck six times over the last 11 days on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
They’re knocking women to the ground and grabbing their bags. CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos checked in with a self-defense expert to find out what defense you have, if any.
Kevin Sogor’s advice: “If someone is actually reaching out to grab your bag, the first thing you want to do is let go.”
That’s because, he says, most likely they’re after the bag and not you.
In Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood, police say two purse-snatchers have hit six times in different locations between 6 a.m. and 8:15 at night.
The men are knocking women to the ground, grabbing their purses and then running away
