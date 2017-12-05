CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. Bruce Rauner accused Democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker of dodging taxes.
At a Tuesday morning press conference, Rauner sited reports about Pritzker family trust and offshore investments. He also suggested that questions should be asked about how much money Pritzker has, versus how much he reportedly earned last year.
“You have to be one of the worst investors on the planet to only generate $16 million of income on $3 billion of assets. How do you do that? By hiding from taxes and tax avoidance. That’s how you do that,” Rauner said, adding that Illinoisans deserve to know the truth.
A Pritzker campaign spokesperson said Rauner’s accusations are false. She said the Pritzker family did establish some trusts generations ago, but that Pritzker did not set them up and has never received personal disbursements from them.
Pritzker campaign manager Anne Caprara released a statement following Rauner’s attack, saying, “In response to the Worst Republican Governor in America’s comments at this morning’s press conference, we’re not going to get in the way of the Bruce Rauner implosion tour.”
Her dig comes after National Review, a conservative magazine focusing on news and commentary pieces, recently called Rauner the worst Republican governor in America.