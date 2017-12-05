(CBS) — A 13-year-old boy shot in the stomach earlier this week is recovering after surgery.
The eighth-grader was another innocent bystander impacted by Chicago violence, a family friend tells CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole.
“Another sad example of what’s going on in the city, still, even though we are gaining some ground. But there’s still much work to be done,” Rev. Donovan Price says.
The boy was wounded around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West 87th Street. He was attending a gathering at a home there and shot in the stomach outside in what observers say was a drive-by shooting.
“It had nothing to do with him, he was just, as they say, ‘wrong place, wrong time,’” Price says.
The boy is one of three identical triplets and attends Alex Haley Academy in Roseland. His family converged on Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was rushed for treatment.
Price, with Praise Chicago, say the shooting illustrates a continuing problem that hangs over too many families in Chicago.
“It’s the Christmas season. Children should be preparing for love and fun and presents and happiness, instead of preparing to heal from gunshot wounds, like veterans,” he says.
No arrests have been reported.