CHICAGO (CBS) — Three armed carjackings were reported overnight across the North Side.

The most recent incident happened early Wednesday in the Noble Square neighborhood.

About 1 a.m., a 32-year-old man was exiting his 2016 Volkswagon GTI in the 800 block of North Bishop when two armed males walked up and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects took the man’s phone and keys, then stole his car, police said. The man was not injured.

The vehicle was located a short time later in the 1800 block of South Karlov and the two suspects were taken into custody, police said.

Less than two hours earlier, a man was carjacked at gunpoint in the Sauganash neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was parking his vehicle in the 4100 block of West Peterson at 11:13 p.m. when someone approached, put up a weapon and announced a robbery before taking off in his vehicle, police said.

A short time later, Skokie and Chicago Police officers took three suspects into custody, police said. Charges were pending Wednesday morning.

About 45 minutes earlier, a woman was carjacked in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the 26-year-old was parking her silver Infiniti SUV in the 2900 block of North Whipple when two armed males emerged from a gangway and demanded her keys, according to Chicago Police.

The woman complied and the suspects drove away eastbound in her SUV, police said. She was not injured.

No one was in custody for the incident Wednesday morning.

