(CBS) Forbes tabbed the Blackhawks to be worth $1 billion in its most recent valuations of NHL franchises, which was released Tuesday.
That makes the Blackhawks the fourth-most valuable franchise in the league, trailing the Rangers ($1.5 billion), the Maple Leafs ($1.4 billion) and the Canadiens ($1.25 billion). The Blackhawks were valued at $925 million in November 2016, which also ranked fourth.
NHL team values are up 15 percent over the past year, Forbes reported. They’re now worth an average of $594 million.
The Blackhawks have led the NHL in attendance every season since 2008-’09 and are doing so again this season.