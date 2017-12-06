(CBS) — Four people were shot Wednesday night near the Wilson CTA station in the Uptown neighborhood.
The shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Wilson and wounded four people, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.
Two victims were men: a 17-year-old and a 56-year-old. Both were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical to serious condition, the Chicago Fire Department says.
The other two shooting victims self-transported to the same hospital, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.
Area North detectives were investigating.
