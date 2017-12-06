(CBS) — Helping, heartache and healing were on display at a Michigan City, Ind. news conference Wednesday.
A local police officer was hailed as a hero for coming to the aid of a 12-year-old girl during a dog-mauling attack Nov. 10.
It happened at the Dunewood Mobile Home Park.
Police have said a Bull Mastiff attacked the girl, Winter Morgan. She broke free from the animal, but it followed her into a trailer and continued to attack.
That is when Officer Scott Combs wrestled the dog to the ground and held it for animal control officers. He says he restrained the dog for about 20 seconds, though it felt much longer.
Then Combs helped treat the victim at the scene. Winter was flown to Riley’s Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
On Wednesday, Combs received an award for his bravery. Winter, whose arms are still bandaged, received a bicycle. The two hugged.
The Bull Mastiff was euthanized. The owner declined comment.