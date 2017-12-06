CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Cook County Sheriff’s officers were among three people injured in a crash on the Jane Addams Tollway late Tuesday night.
The officers were conducting a traffic stop around 11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Arlington Heights Road, when another car slammed into one of the squad cars, causing it to hit the other police cruiser.
At least one sheriff’s deputy was trapped inside a vehicle as a result of the crash, and had to be cut out.
Both sheriff’s officers were taken to the trauma center at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The driver of the other car was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.
The conditions of the two deputies and the other driver were not available Wednesday morning, but all three victims were expected to survive.
A steady stream of sheriff’s officers dropped by Lutheran General through the night to check on their colleagues.
Police have not said if the driver involved in the crash would face any charges.