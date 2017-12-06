CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint late Tuesday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the 26-year-old was parking her silver Infiniti SUV in the 2900 block of North Whipple when two armed males emerged from a gangway and demanded her keys, according to Chicago Police.
The woman complied and the suspects drove away eastbound in her SUV, police said. She was not injured.
No one was in custody early Wednesday as Area North detectives investigated.
