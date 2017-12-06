CHICAGO (CBS) — Are you someone who made a popular Chicago spot a top destination?
Lyft, a rideshare company, announced the winners of its third annual Lyftie Awards, otherwise known as top destinations based off of passenger drop-offs that fall under categories such as most visited restaurant or event venue in the city.
To no surprise, Au Cheval was named the top destination under the “Only in Chicago” category. Visiters can expect a line at the “au”-so-popular Chicago burger mecca.
And trending both in Chicago and for a Lyft drop-off is River North restaurant and coffee house, Beatrix. It describes itself as the “new healthy” offering a variety of options, coffee and pastries.
Lyft also complies a list of national award winners. In 2016, Navy Pier was named the “Most Visited Tour Destination” in the country; but unfortunately this year no Chicago destinations came out on top in any category.
Here is the 2017 Chicago Lyftie Award winners:
-Most Visited Restaurant: Pequod’s Pizza
-Most Visited Bar: Chicago Athletic Association
-Most Visited Event Venue: McCormick Place
-Most Visited University: University of Chicago
-Only in Chicago: Au Cheval
-Trending Destination: Beatrix
And the 2017 National Lyftie Award winners:
-Most Visited Restaurant: Souvla San Francisco (San Francisco)
-Most Visited Bar: Good Times at Davey Wayne’s (Los Angeles)
-Most Likely To Spot A Celebrity: Catch LA (West Hollywood)
-Most Visited Museum: Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York)
-Most Visited Coffee Shop: Café Du Monde (New Orleans)
-Most Visited Sports Bar: American Social (Miami)