CHICAGO (CBS) — Marvin Rea, one of the most successful high school basketball coaches in Northwest Indiana, was killed in a multi-car accident Tuesday near Lafayette, Ind.
Rea, who played college ball for Gene Keady at Purdue University, coached Bowman Academy to four state finals appearances and won two state titles, between 2010 and 2014.
Rea, 49, of Gary, and Kelli Nicole Bradley, 34, of Gary, were killed in a five-vehicle pileup about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County in Lafayette.
The Interstate was closed for hours after the crash.
Rea moved on to coach at Gary’s Lighthouse Academy, where is was starting his second season.
In an interview with the Lafayette Journal and Courier, Keady said Rea was an outstanding leader.
“Shock, complete shock, I can’t believe it,” Tyrone Robinson, Bowman Academy’s coach, told the Northwest Indiana Times. “Right now, I’m hurting real bad.”