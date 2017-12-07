CHICAGO (CBS) — A car drove into a retention pond Thursday morning in northwest suburban Elgin.
The car left the road and went into the water about 5:30 a.m. near College Green Drive and South Randall Road in Elgin, according to the Elgin Fire Department.
The female driver of the car managed to get out on her own, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.
Further details were not immediately available.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)