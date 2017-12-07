Filed Under:Body found, Fire, Local TV, Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A body was found in a clothing donation box that had caught fire Thursday morning in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of West Wilson Avenue around 7:15 a.m., to respond to a clothing donation box on fire. After the fire was out, firefighters found a body inside the box, police said.

The donation box is located in the parking lot shared by a Staples and a Walgreens.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirms they were called to the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

