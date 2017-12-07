CHICAGO (CBS) — A body was found in a clothing donation box that had caught fire Thursday morning in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.
Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of West Wilson Avenue around 7:15 a.m., to respond to a clothing donation box on fire. After the fire was out, firefighters found a body inside the box, police said.
The donation box is located in the parking lot shared by a Staples and a Walgreens.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirms they were called to the scene.
Further details were not immediately available.