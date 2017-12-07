CHICAGO (CBS) — At Federal Plaza in the Loop, demonstrators are facing bitter temperatures to protest President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
There are deep concerns the move will further inflame tensions with Palestinians, who widely condemn the decision.
CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez is on the ground with protesters.
The chant from the crowd is ‘Jerusalem is our capital and this is not acceptable’ from the Palestinian groups.
They are protesting Trump’s decision to declare U.S. support for Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. And to move the U.S. embassy there.
The protesters call it reckless, destabilizing and as one protester puts it, it’s at odds with the rest of the world.
“The world does not accept it. His allies don’t accept it, members of his own cabinet don’t accept it,” says demonstrator Tarek Khalil. “So he’s on his own. (Benjamin) Netanyahu is on his own and the world is in a different place.”
The protesters, with more than 100 people, plan on marching to the Israeli embassy showing their opposition to Trump’s decision.