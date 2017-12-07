By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Japanese baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani appears to be close to deciding his Major League destination in the U.S.

The decision likely will come by Monday morning, two industry sources say.

The Chicago Cubs, like many of the teams remaining in the sweepstakes, are saying nothing about the unique vetting system set up by Ohtani and his representatives.

“I think out of respect for the player and the process, I will let any information come from the agency,” Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein said in a media session after signing RHP Tyler Chatwood to a three-year, $38 million deal. “I think that is the proper thing to do.”

Ohtani, a pitcher and outfielder, will have until Dec. 22 to make a choice. When granted free-agent status, he was given 22 days from the first of December to make a deal or return to Japan and play.

Epstein was asked about a timeline being set by Ohtani to let clubs know of his decision.

“That is the type of information I will let come from their side,” Epstein said with a smile as he ended the Q-and-A.

The Cubs are one of seven clubs that participated in submitting proposals and doing interviews with Ohtani and his agents. Chicago’s interview was completed on Tuesday.

In that process, Epstein and GM Jed Hoyer presented a video and 25-page booklet explaining how the player would fit in well as both a starting pitcher and a position player with the team’s present group of accomplished young players.

Epstein is known as the ultimate sleuth when on the prowl for free agents in the past. He had great success in convincing Japanese pitcher Daisuke Matsusaka to sign a long deal with Boston in 2006 for six years and $52 million. Matsusaka won 33 games during the first two seasons, before getting injured.

The National League clubs still left in the bidding have a tougher task explaining how Ohtani will be used at a position. Although he is a trained outfielder, the Japanese native has only been used as a DH the last three seasons when not pitching.

All seven clubs that Ohtani selected as finalists train in Arizona during the Cactus League season. They all have their minor-league operations and complexes there as well. The proximity to Japan appears more important to the player in the offseason than the 162-game schedule. That logic would even the playing field for the Cubs, which is the only team west of Texas that was selected as a finalist.

Facility-wise, the Cubs may be No. 1 in the criteria set by Ohtani. They arguably have the best and most inclusive training facility in baseball at their Mesa, Ariz. complex and Wrigley Field.

The training and medical staff have kept most of the players on the field and productive the last three seasons. Those intangibles are said to be important to the 23-year-old player.

Epstein said despite signing Chatwood and still being in the hunt for Ohtani, pitching for the bullpen and rotation are still priorities. He and his staff are preparing for the winter meetings in Orlando Dec. 10-14.

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.