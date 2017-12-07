(STMW) — Chicago Police have determined that two people visiting Chicago made up a report about being robbed at knifepoint early Thursday in the Loop.
The man and woman, both 27 years old, told officers they were using their GPS, which routed them to Lower Wacker Drive near Columbus, when three people approached them and one pulled out a knife, according to Chicago Police.
Police ultimately determined that the report was unfounded and charges were pending against both for filing a false report.
The pair told officers the group stole their belongings, including a wedding ring valued at $12,000, a suitcase purse worth $3,000, a MacBook Air laptop valued at $2,000, a $300 suitcase and an iPad mini worth $150, police said.
