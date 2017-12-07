CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Emanuel is continuing his strong show of support for schools chief, Forrest Claypool. The Inspector General for the Chicago Public Schools has recommended that Claypool be fired.

Mayor Emanuel issued Wednesday a written statement praising Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool for his work on behalf of winning more money for Chicago schools. And on Thursday during a brief meeting with reporters, Emanuel said there are two sides to every story. He said Claypool will respond to the CPS Inspector General’s report saying that he interfered with an ethics investigation.

“Second, I would say, there are always two sides and Forrest deserves the right to be heard and he is preparing to have that heard,” he said. “I will also say and I want to remind everybody of my third point, and that is, that Forrest acknowledged he made a mistake.

“He acknowledged where he was wrong and took responsibility for it. That is a sign of character and he did it in a very public way; so you know what I said yesterday, there is nothing for me to add or change that.”

Chicago Tribune reporter, John Burns: He acknowledged that after he got caught in a cover up, right?

The Mayor was already walking away before the question was fully asked.