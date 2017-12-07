CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer was shot in the hand late Wednesday night in the Rosemoor neighborhood, just steps from Chicago State University.
Plainclothes officers were making a street stop around 11:30 p.m. near 95th and Calumet, when a male began running away, police said. As the suspect was fleeing, he turned around and fired shots at the officers. One officer was shot in the hand.
A spokeswoman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said the wounded officer and a second officer both returned fire, but no one else was hit.
Police flooded the area, searching yards and gangways for evidence by flashlight. A police helicopter and a K-9 assisted in the search.
The suspect was arrested, and the gun used in the shooting was recovered at the scene, police and COPA said.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said he was in good condition Thursday morning at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The officer is a five-year veteran of the department, assigned to the Calumet District.
The officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras.
COPA will review video of the incident as part of the office’s investigation of the police use of force. The officers involved will be placed on desk duty for at least 30 days, per department protocol.