CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were hoping surveillance video footage would help them find the man who raped a woman last week after attacking her at a bus stop in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.
The 31-year-old woman was standing at a CTA bus stop at the corner of Oakley and Chicago around 6:20 a.m. Friday, when a man walked up and punched her in the face.
The suspect then dragged the victim into a gangway across the street, and sexually assaulted her. He also stole her cell phone before fleeing west on Chicago Avenue, police said.
The woman was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
Surveillance cameras on the block recorded images of the suspect, who was wearing black and white striped pants, and a black hooded jacket or sweatshirt.
Police asked anyone with information on the sexual assault to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.