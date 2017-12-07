CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and at least 13 other people were wounded in Wednesday shootings across Chicago.

The fatal shooting happened about 12:15 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. Witnesses told investigators that 26-year-old Eric S. Thomas was in the 3200 block of West Walnut when a dark vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Thomas, who lived in the block, was shot in the chest and left leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:43 p.m.

The day’s latest shooting happened at 9:53 p.m. during an attempted robbery in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood. A 22-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 7200 block of South Kedzie when a male walked up to him, pulled out a gun and announced a robbery, police said. The victim started to struggle for the weapon, at which point the suspect fired multiple shots. The man suffered a graze wound to the chest and two gunshot wounds to the arm. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Four people were shot about 8:15 p.m. near the Wilson CTA station in the Uptown neighborhood. They were standing on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of West Wilson when two males got out of a vehicle and opened fire, police said. A male, whose age was unknown, was shot multiple times and taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. A 19-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and a 57-year-old man was shot in both legs. They were also taken to Illinois Masonic, where their conditions were all stabilized.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a 27-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were both wounded in another East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting. They were walking in the 200 block of North Homan when a male with dreadlocks walked up to them, fired shots and ran off, police said. The boy was struck in the back and shoulder and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, while the man was shot in the right hip and taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

A 22-year-old man was shot while driving and crashed his vehicle at 11:49 a.m. in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. Someone in a dark SUV fired shots while the man was driving in the 1100 block of West 56th Street. The victim was shot in the left side of the chest, lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

About 10:30 a.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot during an attempted robbery in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side. He was in a fight with another male in the 2500 block of South Blue Island when the male pulled out a handgun and demanded his property, police said. The suspect then opened fire before running off. The boy was shot in the hand and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About 8:45 a.m., a 30-year-old man was in the 4700 block of North Whipple in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side when someone walked up to him and opened fire, police said. He was shot in the cheek and taken in serious condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

A 20-year-old man was walking at 2:17 a.m. when someone in a black car fired shots in the 1000 block of North Clark on the Near North Side, police said. The man was struck in the left arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About 30 minutes earlier, a 30-year-old man was shot while driving in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was driving about 1:40 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Keeler when someone fired shots, striking him in the cheek and left arm, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic, where his condition stabilized.

The day’s first shooting happened shortly after midnight in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. A 25-year-old man was walking in the 7800 block of South King Drive when someone in a gray car fired shots, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the right hand and chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Additionally, a Chicago Police officer was shot in the hand at 11:22 p.m. during a foot pursuit near the 9500 block of South Calumet in the Far South Side Rosemoor neighborhood. The officer was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, who said the officer “should be okay.”

On Tuesday, five people were wounded in citywide shootings.

