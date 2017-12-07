(CBS) Despite a whirlwind of rumors, the White Sox are unlikely to trade Jose Abreu this offseason, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday.
As the start of the Winter Meetings await Monday, Abreu has found himself amid trade speculation, most recently tied to the Boston Red Sox. What’s often left unstated is how highly the White Sox view Abreu’s leadership internally. In addition to his consistent numbers on the diamond, Abreu is valued for the example he sets for younger players in the clubhouse.
Because of that, the White Sox are thought to view Abreu more highly than other suitors do, Rosenthal reported. A trade is possible but only if there was a “significant return,” Rosenthal reported.
Abreu has two years left on his contract and is arbitration eligible in both of those seasons. He’s projected to make $17.9 million for 2018 via arbitration, according to MLBtraderumors.com.
Abreu, who turns 31 in late January, hit .304 with 33 homers, 102 RBIs and a .906 OPS in 156 games in 2017. He’s been durable and consistent in his four-year big league career, registering at least 25 homers and 100 RBIs each season. He’s played 154, 159 and 156 games in the past three seasons, respectively.