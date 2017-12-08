WBBM Good Neighbor Radiothon: Help struggling neighbors get back on their feet. DONATE by visiting The Salvation Army Bed & Bread Club, call 1-844-361-8400, or text WBBM to 41444 | Salvation Army Lent A Hand In Puerto Rico Relief Efforts | ‘ARC’ Is Salvation Army’s Six-Month Therapy For Addiction | Organization Provides Food To The Needy |
CHICAGO (CBS) — A lot of us might have a one wish we hope will come true this holiday season.

Well, an 11-year-old girl named Sammy went to Macy’s department store.

And we got to watch her wish, come true.

Sammy got a red-carpet reception with cheers, applause and high-fives from the State Street Macy’s staff.

The Make-A-Wish child got what she wanted:  an 11th birthday party that started with writing a letter to Santa.

Sammy was whisked off for a makeover and a personal shopper picked out her dresses and accessories.

She capped it off with cooking lessons and a sing-along with Santa.

Sammy could not have a birthday party last year, because she was sick in the hospital.

Her parents say she’s got a long road to recovery ahead, but on this day, her spirit was very bright.

