CHICAGO (CBS) — A lot of us might have a one wish we hope will come true this holiday season.
Well, an 11-year-old girl named Sammy went to Macy’s department store.
And we got to watch her wish, come true.
Sammy got a red-carpet reception with cheers, applause and high-fives from the State Street Macy’s staff.
The Make-A-Wish child got what she wanted: an 11th birthday party that started with writing a letter to Santa.
Sammy was whisked off for a makeover and a personal shopper picked out her dresses and accessories.
She capped it off with cooking lessons and a sing-along with Santa.
Sammy could not have a birthday party last year, because she was sick in the hospital.
Her parents say she’s got a long road to recovery ahead, but on this day, her spirit was very bright.