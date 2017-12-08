CHICAGO (CBS) — A candidate for Illinois Attorney General says the state legislature needs to do more to show it is serious about the issue of sexual harassment.
Republican Erika Harold says complaints of sexual harassment in state government should be handled by an independent inspector general who would be more effective than the legislative IG who must receive permission from an ethics commission even to investigate a complaint.
The candidate for Illinois Attorney General says other changes are needed as well.
“Right now the burden is still on a victim to file a complaint. And there is still not the transparency or accountability,” says Harold. “But I think another key factor that’s not getting enough attention is what needs to be done to change the culture of the pervasiveness of this conduct.”
Harold says there aren’t enough witnesses of harassment who would admonish their colleagues to stop such behavior.
Erica Harold is the guest on this weekend’s At Issue program. It airs Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on WBBM Newsradio 780 and 105.9FM.