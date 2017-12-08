By Chris Emma–
(670 The Score) The Bears need every bit of manpower they have to snap a five-game losing streak, but they may be without three key starters on defense in Cincinnati on Sunday.
Nose tackle Eddie Goldman (hip), linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) and safety Adrian Amos (hamstring) are all listed as doubtful to play against the Bengals. The three didn’t practice during the week. It’s worth noting that no player the Bears have listed as doubtful has suited up for a game this season.
Goldman was first listed with his hip injury this week, while McPhee suffered his shoulder injury during a loss to the 49ers last Sunday. Amos missed that game and hasn’t practiced since suffering a hamstring injury in Philadelphia two weeks ago.
The Bears have also listed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson as questionable with an ankle injury. Receiver Josh Bellamy practiced in full Friday after dealing with an illness during the week.
The Bengals will be without key players of their own, listing linebacker Vontaze Burfict, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and running back Joe Mixon all out with concussions. Cornerback Adam “Pac Man” Jones (groin), linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle) and safety Shawn Williams (hamstring) are also out. Star defensive lineman Geno Atkins (toe) is listed as questionable.
Kickoff between the Bears (3-9) and Bengals (5-7) comes at noon CT Sunday.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.