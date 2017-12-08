(CBS) The Blackhawks have activated goalie Corey Crawford from injured reserve, they announced Friday afternoon.
After missing a week of action, he’s expected to start when Chicago host Buffalo on Friday night. The team hadn’t disclosed the nature of Crawford’s injury. The Blackhawks lost all three games that Crawford missed.
Crawford is 11-7-2 with a 2.29 goals against average that ranks seventh in the league and a .930 save percentage that ranks fourth.
In a corresponding move, the Blackhawks sent J.F. Berube back to AHL Rockford.