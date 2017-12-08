(WBBM) — The daughter of a west suburban woman has posted a message on Facebook excoriating the hit-and-run driver who injured her mother Thursday night in the parking lot of an Aurora hospital.
The message begins: “To the person who ran my mom over at the Copley Hospital parking lot while she was leaving work and TOOK OFF… I hope you know your license plates are on camera you disgrace of a human being…. Who runs somebody over in a hospital parking lot and doesn’t stop to get them medical attention.??? You broke her leg and left her laying there.”
Several hundred people have reacted to that Facebook post.
Aurora Police say the 55-year-old woman was hit in the parking lot of Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, and the driver of the maroon vehicle did not stop.
The woman managed to drag herself to the emergency room.
Police say she was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
A police spokesman says the hit-and-run happened at 5:55 p.m. Thursday in the Copley Healthplex parking lot.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Aurora Police traffic investigators at 630-256-5330.