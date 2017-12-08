WBBM Good Neighbor Radiothon: Help struggling neighbors get back on their feet. DONATE by visiting The Salvation Army Bed & Bread Club, call 1-844-361-8400, or text WBBM to 41444 | Salvation Army Lent A Hand In Puerto Rico Relief Efforts | ‘ARC’ Is Salvation Army’s Six-Month Therapy For Addiction | Organization Provides Food To The Needy |
By Steve Miller
Filed Under:Chicago Fire Department, Ken Little, Obituary, Steve Miller

(CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department’s historian — retired Senior Fire Alarm Operator Kenneth Little — has died at the age of 84.

Fire Department Chaplain Father John McNalis says phone conversations with Ken Little would often start with a question from Little:

“‘Do you have a minute?’

“And if you said yes, the next time you looked at the clock, it could be anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes later. And he just talked, and you’d go, ‘I can’t remember what we started with.'”

ken little Fire Department Historian Passes Away At 84

Ken Little, the historian of the Chicago Fire Department and co-author of several volumes, passed away Dec. 8, 2017. (image courtesy: ChicagoFD.org)

Father McNalis worked with Ken Little to produce four volumes of the history of Chicago firehouses. The job took 16 years.

“He never forgot anything.  He knew all of the details and could rattle off names and times and companies that responded, where he was when the call came in.”

McNalis says Little grew up in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood. His funeral Mass will be at St. Michael’s.

 

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch