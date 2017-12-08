CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool is resigning after a report concluded that he lied to ethics investigators.

Claypool will be holding a news conference at 4 p.m. Friday at CPS headquarters downtown. Dr. Janice Jackson is expected to be named the new head of the nation’s fourth-largest school system.

It was not immediately clear if Claypool was resigining over the ethics lapse or for another reason.

CPS Inspector General Nicholas Schuler alleged that the system’s top attorney, Ronald Marmer, violated the CPS ethics code, and that his close friend, Claypool, tried to cover up the violation.

Marmer, a former lawyer at Jenner & Block LLP, supervised a $250,000 CPS contract with the international law firm. At the same time, he was still receiving severance pay from them.

According to Schuler, six attorneys — four at CPS and two from outside firms — told school officials Marmer was violating the ethics code by supervising Jenner & Block’s work.

Only after CPS went to a seventh lawyer did Claypool get an opinion supporting Marmer, which came from J. Timothy Eaton, a lawyer who has donated to Claypool’s political campaigns.

Initially, Claypool contended there was no ethics violation because Jenner & Block eventually agreed to work for free, and Marmer’s severance didn’t depend on bringing business to the law firm.

In a November letter, Claypool wrote, “I strongly believe there was no ethics violation.”

Leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union had called for Claypool’s firing due to these ethical shortcomings.

Earlier this week, Mayor Emanuel defended Claypool and cautioned against making “snap judgments” about the longtime public servant.

“Forrest made a mistake. There’s no question about that, and I take that very seriously. But he was also big enough to stand up, admit his mistake, and publicly apologize for it,” Emanuel said in a prepared statement.