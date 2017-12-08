CHICAGO (CBS) — The site of a former historic south side church may become the home of a music museum.
Don Jackson, founder of the Stellar Gospel Music Awards, former chairman of the DuSable Museum of African American History, and gospel music producer, said gospel music was born on Chicago’s South Side so it’s only appropriate that its history be celebrated there.
“Chicago is the birthplace of gospel music and the perfect home for the new National Museum of Gospel Music,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel, in a statement. “The museum will pay further tribute to the home-grown genre that’s given life to legends like Thomas Dorsey, Mahalia Jackson, Albertina Walker, Jessy Dixon, Shirley Caesar, and so many more.”
Jackson has plans to locate a national museum dedicated to gospel music on the grounds of where the Pilgrim Baptist Church once stood in Bronzeville. Only two walls remain from that landmark church after a fire destroyed it in 2006.
“To me it was God inspired, but it started with going to the site to see the ruins and see what could we do that could make a difference to the Bronzeville community.”
Jackson said the National Museum of Gospel Music will have exhibits, an auditorium, a research library, and space for community use. And with the $37-million budget they hope to have it open by the fall of 2020.