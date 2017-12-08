CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a full house in Oak Park Friday morning as police hosted a community meeting following a rash of carjackings.
Resident Cherie Kibblesmith told the crowd her adult son was robbed at gunpoint by masked men while walking home.
She says she doesn’t feel police are doing enough to address crime in her neighborhood.
“No. I feel like South Oak Park is going to be continually ignored,” says Kibblesmith.
Police say they’ve shifted resources in the wake of a surge of carjackings in the village.
16 so far this year.
Deputy Chief LaDon Reynolds encourages residents to be alert and to trust their instincts if they feel something is amiss.
“Dial 911. That’s what we’re here for, no matter what,” says Reynolds. “And if you have to dial 911 every day, then that’s what you do.”