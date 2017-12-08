CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the missions of the Salvation Army is to provide for the urgent needs of people in the center of a disaster.
When back-to-back hurricanes slammed into Puerto Rico, the Salvation Army’s Disaster Relief Service Team was ready to help. WBBM’s Julie Mann has more.
“Not only did we provide food and water and services to people when we went out, we also offered prayer and support,” said Salvation Army Capt. Rich Forney, who is with the organization’s Aurora Community Center.
He says the disaster will be a long-term recovery effort.
“In years to come, the communities are going to be tightly woven there, as they’ve been looking out for each other’s needs. And the Salvation Army is right at the heart of that,” Forney said.
All donations specifically given to the Salvation Army’s Disaster Relief Service will go toward these operations.