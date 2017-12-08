WBBM Good Neighbor Radiothon: Help struggling neighbors get back on their feet. DONATE by visiting The Salvation Army Bed & Bread Club, call 1-844-361-8400, or text WBBM to 41444 | Salvation Army Lent A Hand In Puerto Rico Relief Efforts |
CHICAGO (CBS) — Crews have finished two years of construction to build new ramps connecting the Stevenson Expressway and Lake Shore Drive.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said it has completed the $135 million project to create six new bridges linking I-55 and Lake Shore Drive near McCormick Place.

Crews also built six new retaining walls, installed new curbs and gutters, modified the drainage structure, relocated light poles and signs, and added surveillance equipment.

The project was designed to improve traffic flow, by widening the ramps to two lanes, instead of one.

