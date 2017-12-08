CHICAGO (CBS) — Crews have finished two years of construction to build new ramps connecting the Stevenson Expressway and Lake Shore Drive.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said it has completed the $135 million project to create six new bridges linking I-55 and Lake Shore Drive near McCormick Place.
Crews also built six new retaining walls, installed new curbs and gutters, modified the drainage structure, relocated light poles and signs, and added surveillance equipment.
The project was designed to improve traffic flow, by widening the ramps to two lanes, instead of one.