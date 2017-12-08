CHICAGO (CBS) – A follow-up to a heartwarming story.

A year ago, Chicago police officers found three little girls abandoned, living in filth in an apartment building.

On their own, the officers raised $125,000 to help them.

CBS 2’s Susanna Song went back to their neighborhood, to see what a difference a year makes in this original report.

The sweet sounds of laughter fill a home.

Delores Anderson has given these sisters, her granddaughters, a home. With warmth, love and food.

A year ago Chicago police found Ericka, Derricka and their older sister Destiny in horrible conditions.

They were starving, unbathed, and neglected, left by their parents in an abandoned Englewood apartment for months.

“It’s really hard to go back.” says Anderson.

For the past year, Delores has been home with the girls, still living off the funds raised on a GoFundMe page.

“It helped me a lot because I didn’t have to worry about getting up and going to work or leaving them with somebody,” she says.

Delores says she’s forever grateful for the Chicago police officers who reached out.

“Everyone who donated to them, money-wise, food-wise, clothes-wise, I appreciate everybody,” says Anderson.

Things have certainly settled down for Delores and her three grandkids.

They’re enjoying a new home in a different neighborhood.

But DCFS has yet to give Delores permanent custody of the kids.

Their mom sees them once a week and their dad will get out of prison in February.

When asked if it’s hard to think about the possibility of letting them go, Anderson says yes.

“I’m scared about what might happen to them,” she says.

For now, she’s making sure all the girls are cared for.

Delores says a few Chicago police officers still check up on her and the girls yo make sure they are doing well.